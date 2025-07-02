Football
Bangladesh start with unchanged XI against Myanmar

Photo: Star File

Bangladesh named an unchanged starting line-up for the crucial Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers fixture against Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Wednesday.

The match, to kick off at 3:30pm Bangladesh time, will potentially decide which team goes through to the Asian Cup to be held in Australia next year. 

The same starting XI means Bangladesh will employ a 3-5-2 or variably a 3-4-3 formation to start the match, and may switch to any other formation depending on the state of the game. While this formation, with Peter Butler's high-line defence, yielded excellent results against Bahrain, it remains to be seen how the team performs against a much higher-ranked Myanmar. 

Myanmar are ranked 55th in the world while Bangladesh are 128th. however, FIFA rankings often paint a very unjust picture in regards to the actual strength of teams.  

Read more

Rankings often lie — just ask Bangladesh women’s team

Both teams started their campaign with flying colours -- Myanmar dispatching Turkmenistan 8-0 before Bangladesh thrashed Bahrain 7-0.

The match can be watched live on Pyone Play Sports Youtube channel.

Bangladesh Starting XI: 

Goalkeeper Rupna Chakma

Defenders: Afeida Khandaker, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar Sr

Midfielders: Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, Sapna Rani Mondal, Kohati Kisku, Ritu Porna Chakma,

Forwards: Tohura Khatun, Shamsunnahar Jr 

