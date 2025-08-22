Bangladesh lose 2-0 against India

Bangladesh suffered a 2-0 defeat against India in their second match of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship in Thimphu on Friday, leaving their hopes of completing the circle of winning every age-group title in the balance.

The champions of under-16 event last year conceded the two goals in two halves as India showed more cohesion and clinic throughout the match than their neighbours at the Changlimithang Stadium.

Bangladesh conceded the opening goal in the 14th minute, goalkeeper Yearzan Begun failing to stop Pearl Fernandes' left-footed shot despite getting her hands to the ball.

Yearzan had come in for Meghla Roy, who had a rather unconvincing outfit against Bhutan, whom Bangladesh had beaten 3-1 in their opening match.

India continued their domination after the break and doubled the lead in the 76th minute when substitute Bonfilia Shullai volleyed home Alisha Lyngdoh's corner.

With one win from two games, Mahbubur Rahman Litu's charges sit second on the table with three points while favourites India are top of the four-team table with six points and a positive goal-difference of nine.

Nepal, too, have three points following their 2-1 win against Bhutan last night but have an inferior goal-difference to Bangladesh's while Bhutan are yet to open their account.

Litu criticised the team for their lacklustre display as her team face an uphill task, with final positioning of the teams following two rounds of matches against each other to decide the title.

"I think the whole team didn't play well today. The midfield and defence couldn't play proper football. We made some mistakes," Litu told media after the match.

"We will scrutinise these mistakes in the practice sessions and Insha'Allah we will bounce back strongly in the next match," the coach added.