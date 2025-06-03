Football
Star Sports Report
Tue Jun 3, 2025 11:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 12:28 AM

Football
Football

Bangladesh hold Jordan to a 2-2 draw

Star Sports Report
Photo: BFF

The Bangladesh women's football team continued their impressive run in the tri-nation FIFA friendly series with a 2-2 draw against hosts Jordan at the King Abdullah II Stadium on Tuesday.

Photo: BFF

Despite conceding an early goal in the fifth minute through a strike from Jordan captain Maysa Jebarah, Bangladesh, currently ranked 133rd in  FIFA Rankings, responded strongly, thanks to an equaliser from Shamsunahar Jr. at the stroke of half-time. 

Photo: BFF

Jordan, who are ranked 59 places above Bangladesh, took the lead again in the 58th minute when Bana Bitar found the net. However, Bangladesh remained resilient and found a second equaliser in the 83rd minute through Shaheda Akter Ripa.

Photo: BFF

Earlier, in their first match of the tournament on Saturday, Bangladesh held Indonesia -- ranked 94th -- to a goalless draw at the same venue.

Peter Butler's side are using the FIFA friendlies as preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to be held from June 29 to July 5.

