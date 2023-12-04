Bangladesh hit Singapore for eight in second FIFA friendly

Bangladesh national women's team capped off their FIFA friendly window with a thumping 8-0 win over Singapore at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Monday.

Tahura Khatun, Ritu Porna Chakma scored braces, while Sanjida Akter, Sabina Khatun, Sumaya Matsushima, and Shasunnahar Jr got one goal each.

Bangladesh took a 3-0 lead in the first-half, courtesy of Tahura's double (16th and 24th minutes) and one in the 18th minute from Ritu. The floodgates opened after that as the home side thumped five in the second 45.

The women in red and green won the first of the two matches 3-0 at the same venue on December 1, courtesy of a brace from Tahura Khatun.