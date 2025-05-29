Football
Thu May 29, 2025 08:01 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 08:29 PM

BFF eyes European opponent for September's FIFA friendlies

Photo: FACEBOOK

The Bangladesh national football team are likely to face a European opponent during the upcoming FIFA international window from September 1–9.

"The National Teams Committee (NTC) has decided to avail the FIFA window from September 1 to 9, either by playing at home or away," said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president and NTC vice chairman Imrul Hasan, following a meeting at the BFF House today.

"If the national team plays an away match, we will try to arrange a couple of matches against any European side," Hasan added.

Meanwhile, the NTC, chaired by BFF president Tabith Awal, has also confirmed that the Bangladesh U-23 team will participate in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Vietnam during the same FIFA window.

Bangladesh has been drawn into Group C alongside hosts Vietnam, Singapore, and Yemen, according to the draw held earlier today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

BFFFIFAHamza ChoudhuryShamit Shome
