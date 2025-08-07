Football
Sports Reporter
Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:48 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Bangladesh drawn with Jordan, Chinese Taipei in U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:48 PM
Men's team drawn in tougher group
Sports Reporter
Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:37 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 08:48 PM

Bangladesh have been drawn in Group H alongside hosts Jordan and Chinese Taipei for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, as announced during the official draw held at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) headquarters in Malaysia today.

The qualification round features 27 teams vying for a place in the 12-team final tournament, scheduled to be held in China from April 30 to May 17, 2026.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh previously reached the final round of the competition twice, emerging as group champions in a single round-robin format in both qualification tournaments 2017 and 2019. However, they missed out on a third consecutive qualification in 2023, suffering defeats in all three matches against Australia, the Philippines, and Vietnam during a double round-robin qualifying phase.

This year, the qualifiers return to a single round-robin format, which offers renewed hope for Bangladesh, particularly with relatively favourable opponents in Chinese Taipei and Jordan.

The eight group winners will qualify for the final tournament, joining four automatic entrants: DPR Korea, Japan, Korea Republic, and China PR.

The Group H matches will be held from October 13 to 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh U-17 men's team face a challenging task in Group A of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. They have been drawn alongside hosts China PR, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste, and Sri Lanka in the 38-team qualification round, which will run from November 22 to 30, 2025.

Seven group champions will qualify for the final tournament, joining nine already qualified teams -- Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Korea Republic, DPR Korea, Japan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. These teams earned automatic qualification based on their participation in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar this November.

Related topic:
Bangladesh U-17 women's football teamsBangladesh -17 men's football teamAFCAFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup QualifiersFIFA U-17 World Cup
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Iran end Bangladesh's AFC U-20 dream

2y ago

Argentina beat Brazil again as the 'Little Devil' pulls strings

1y ago

New Asian champions to earn $12 mln in prize money

1y ago

AFC fines BFF US$20,000

8y ago

Al-Dawsari, Kerr take Asian confederation's Player of the Year awards

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে