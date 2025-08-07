Bangladesh drawn with Jordan, Chinese Taipei in U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Men's team drawn in tougher group

Bangladesh have been drawn in Group H alongside hosts Jordan and Chinese Taipei for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, as announced during the official draw held at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) headquarters in Malaysia today.

The qualification round features 27 teams vying for a place in the 12-team final tournament, scheduled to be held in China from April 30 to May 17, 2026.

Bangladesh previously reached the final round of the competition twice, emerging as group champions in a single round-robin format in both qualification tournaments 2017 and 2019. However, they missed out on a third consecutive qualification in 2023, suffering defeats in all three matches against Australia, the Philippines, and Vietnam during a double round-robin qualifying phase.

This year, the qualifiers return to a single round-robin format, which offers renewed hope for Bangladesh, particularly with relatively favourable opponents in Chinese Taipei and Jordan.

The eight group winners will qualify for the final tournament, joining four automatic entrants: DPR Korea, Japan, Korea Republic, and China PR.

The Group H matches will be held from October 13 to 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh U-17 men's team face a challenging task in Group A of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. They have been drawn alongside hosts China PR, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste, and Sri Lanka in the 38-team qualification round, which will run from November 22 to 30, 2025.

Seven group champions will qualify for the final tournament, joining nine already qualified teams -- Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Korea Republic, DPR Korea, Japan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. These teams earned automatic qualification based on their participation in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar this November.