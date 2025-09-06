Bangladesh all but out with second defeat

An action from Bangladesh's match against Yemen in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh's hopes for making it to the final round of AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers for the very first time were dashed following a 1-0 defeat against Yemen in Vietnam on Saturday.

The men in red and green, who suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts three days ago, conceded the goal in the final minute of stoppage time.

The team was reduced to 10 players after Mojibur Rahman Jony, one of nine players from the senior team, was shown red card in the 87th minute.

And then the goal came deep into stoppage time, with Mohamed Isam scoring with a volley thirty seconds before the final whistle.

Two defeats in two matches means Bangladesh will only play their last match against Singapore on Tuesday without much hope. Their fate night be sealed following the second match of the day between Singapore and Vietnam.

The team was guided by assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun in absence of Saiful Bari Titu, who continues to recover from an illness.

Bangladesh had high hopes from this campaign, having taken more than a month's preparation with a camp in Bahrain which included two matches against Bahrain under-23 team.