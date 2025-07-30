Aubameyang close to Marseille return: club

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to Marseille. Photo: AFP

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to Marseille after a season in Saudi Arabia, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old striker will arrive in southern France late on Wednesday, according to OM.

Aubameyang, a former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea forward, previously played for Marseille during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 30 goals in all competitions.

He moved to Al-Qadsiah after Marseille failed to qualify for Europe, but has ended his contract with the Saudi Pro League side.

Aubameyang is the Gabon national team's all-time leading scorer with 35 goals.

His other former clubs include AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, while he has won several major trophies, including the 2022/23 La Liga title with Barcelona.

Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last term behind champions Paris Saint-Germain to qualify for the Champions League.