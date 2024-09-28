Football
Reuters
Sat Sep 28, 2024 01:07 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Arsenal provoked war, says Man City's Guardiola as rivalry escalates

Reuters
Sat Sep 28, 2024 01:07 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 01:15 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as Manchester City's Jack Grealish grabs the ball. Photo: Reuters

Arsenal wanted to provoke Manchester City into a war during last weekend's Premier League clash but the champions are ready for the challenge, City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

A stoppage-time equaliser let hosts City hold 10-man Arsenal 2-2 on Sunday in a match where City midfielder Rodri suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament which ruled him out for the season.

Nerves flared during the clash as City's leading scorer Erling Haaland threw the ball at Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and directed heated words at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the final whistle, asking him to "stay humble".

Brazil's Gabriel said Arsenal were waiting for City to visit them, with the rivalry between last season's top two teams heating up.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Gabriel said it perfectly in the press after the match: this is a war, we [are] here to provoke the opponent, push them," Guardiola told reporters when asked about Haaland's actions.

"And at the end, what can you do? You provoke me? OK, I'm there. You want a war? Now we war... The type of challenge that Arsenal challenges, I understand it."

Leaders City, who visit Newcastle United on Saturday, are two points ahead of Arsenal with 13 points from five matches.

 

Related topic:
footballPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arsenal show strength in derby win at Tottenham

1w ago

Stones salvages Man City a draw against 10-man Arsenal

5d ago

Last-gasp Gimenez strike sends Atletico past Leipzig

1w ago

Man City confirm Rodri knee ligament injury

2d ago

Guardiola 'happy' Man City hearing finally set to start

2w ago
|আবহাওয়া

মঙ্গলবার থেকে বাড়তে পারে বৃষ্টি

‘৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর পর্যন্ত প্রায় সারা দেশেই হালকা থেকে মাঝারি ধরনের বৃষ্টিপাত হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা।’

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শহুরে কাশবন: এখানে হয়তো কোনো নদী শুয়ে আছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে