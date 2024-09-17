Arsenal players not flustered by Haaland's relentless form, says Jorginho

Arsenal players are unfazed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's goal-scoring rampage, midfielder Jorginho said vouching for the Gunners' confidence ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with City.

City have had a perfect campaign in the league so far, while Arsenal secured three wins and a draw. Fresh off nine goals in four league games, including two hat-tricks, Haaland has scored 99 goals from 103 appearances for City across all competitions.

The Norwegian aims for his century in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Inter Milan, while Arsenal begin their European campaign at Atalanta on Thursday and prepare to meet City at the Etihad on the Sunday.

"Erling scoring again... it is starting to make us laugh," the 32-year-old Italian said. "We look because we watch all the games and we love the Premier League."

"We watch [City] as well, which is normal. It doesn't get to our head. We need to focus on us and that is what we are trying to do."

Jorginho praised Arsenal's mentality, saying it has improved since last season, pointing to their gritty 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur despite missing key players like captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

"You learn more about each other... everyone wants to improve and wants the best for the team. When you put the team in first place I think just good things can happen," he added.

"Keep believing in what you are doing. I think we are on the right way."

Arsenal finished second in the league last season, securing a 1-0 home victory and drawing 0-0 away in their league meetings with champions City.