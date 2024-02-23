Football
Reuters
Fri Feb 23, 2024
Argentina's Tigre to impose life ban on fan who assaulted opposing player

Scenes at the El Viaducto in Buenos Aires after a bottle thrown from the Tigre fans' stand hit Chacarita forward Fernando Brandan in the eye on February 21, 2024. Photo: Screengrab via TyC Sports

Argentine club Tigre will hand a lifetime ban to a fan for throwing a projectile towards a Chacarita Juniors player which led to the suspension of their Cup game on Wednesday.

The incident came amid arguments between players from both sides and the referee after Tigre captain Agustin Cardozo was sent off early in the second half of the derby match in the Argentine Cup round of 32.

A bottle thrown from the Tigre fans' stand hit Chacarita forward Fernando Brandan in the eye and he needed medical treatment before the referee suspended the game 15 minutes later with Tigre leading 1-0.

"Club Atletico Tigre expresses its emphatic repudiation of the behaviour of those supporters who caused the suspension of the match against Chacarita Juniors," the club said in a statement.

"We inform all members that the club will sanction with suspension and a lifetime ban from the stadium those who threw projectiles onto the pitch."

