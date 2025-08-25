Football
Amorim warns Mainoo he must fight for his Manchester United place

Photo: AFP

Kobbie Mainoo is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after manager Ruben Amorim revealed the midfielder is competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a place in the team.

England international Mainoo has yet to feature for United this season, missing both the opening-day defeat by Arsenal and Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The 20-year-old was overlooked by Amorim at Craven Cottage as United chased victory after Fulham's Emile Smith Rowe cancelled out the Rodrigo Muniz own-goal which had given the visitors the lead.

When Amorim replaced Casemiro with new striker Benjamin Sesko, he moved Mason Mount, who started up front, back into midfield.

Portuguese boss Amorim then replaced Mount with Manuel Ugarte before turning to defenders Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven in search of a winner.

Fernandes blazed a first-half penalty over the crossbar but his place as a first-team regular remains assured, with a League Cup appearance against Grimsby on Wednesday seemingly the best Mainoo can hope for in the short term.

"He is fighting for the position now with Bruno," said Amorim. "I changed two midfielders. I like Mason Mount there because we want to score a goal.

"And then when I changed it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.

"So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United."

