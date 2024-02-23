Al Ittihad into Asian Champions League last-eight despite Benzema own goal

Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad had to bounce back from a Karim Benzema own goal against Navbahor in Jeddah on Thursday to seal a place in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals.

The two-time winners went into the last-16 second leg with the Uzbekistan side with the tie locked at 0-0 following a goalless draw in Namangan last week.

However, Ittihad needed a close-range Abderrazak Hamdallah finish and an own goal three minutes from time at King Abdullah Sports City to turn around the contest and win 2-1.

The 2004 and 2005 Asian champions advance to the final eight on the same scoreline aggregate.

Ittihad were the better side throughout, with former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho going close early on having curled an effort narrowly wide from the edge of the Navbahor penalty area.

Moments earlier, 2018 World Cup winner N'Golo Kante surged forward and pulled back the ball to Hamdallah, who seemed certain to score. Yet the Moroccan's shot was blocked brilliantly by Filip Ivanovic.

Then, on 25 minutes, Navbahor struck against the run of play.

Jamshid Iskanderov sent an in-swinging corner into the hosts' box, but Benzema thumped a header into his own goal.

Benzema was playing for the first time since December following reports of a bust-up with team management.

Ittihad, though, drew level in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Benzema, a high-profile summer signing having left Real Madrid on a free transfer, went some way to atoning, the Frenchman heading down Ahmed Al Ghamdi's corner to allow Hamdallah to sweep home from close range.

With 15 minutes remaining, Benzema thought he had put Ittihad in front, the former Ballon d'Or slamming home Ahmed Hegazi's centre.

Yet the goal was disallowed because the Egyptian defender had strayed offside in the build-up.

Marcelo Gallardo's side finally got their winner in the 87th minute when Saleh Al Amri's out-swinging corner from the right was somehow sliced into his own goal by Navbahor striker Toma Tabatadze.

Completely unopposed at the near post, Tabatadze spooned the ball over goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov and into the far corner.

In the closing minutes, Navbahor's Jovan Dokic was given a straight red for a high challenge on Al Amri in which he caught the Saudi winger in the head with his studs. Al Amri had to be substituted, with Ittihad seeing out the match.

The Jeddah club will next meet either record winners, and current Saudi Pro League leaders, Al Hilal or Iran's Sepahan.

That match kicked off later in Riyadh, with Hilal 3-1 ahead from the first leg.