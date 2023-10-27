Abahani off to winning start; Brothers resume top-flight action on sour note

Title aspirants Abahani began their Independence Cup campaign on a winning note as the season's curtain-raising tournament got underway on Friday.

Goals from Nabib Newaj Jibon and Rabiul Hasan helped the two-time champions clinch a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh Air Force FT in a Group B fixture in Gopalganj.

Two other games on the opening day saw Bangladesh Police FC also register a 2-0 win over promoted Brothers Union in Munshiganj, while Rahmatganj MFS held former champions Sheikh Russel to a goalless draw at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka. The latter result meant that Abahani sit on top of Group B.

At Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium, Abahani entered the field on the back of one-week and could field a solitary foreign player in Iranian defender Milad Sheikh Soleimani as their other foreign recruits are yet to reach the country, informed Abahani manager Nazrul Islam. The Sky Blues, however, did not have to break a sweat against their oppositions.

It did not take long for the charges of Andres Cruciani to break the deadlock. After Air Force goalkeeper Monju Mia brought down forward Enamul Islam Gazi inside the box in the sixth minute and, following five minutes of delay centering on the decision, Nabib converted the spot-kick.

Abahani enjoyed a two-goal cushion before the interval as national winger Rabiul struck in the 36th minute, driving a powerful shot from outside the box.

At the Birshreshtha Shaheed Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium, former giants Brothers Union resumed top-flight football action after two seasons with a defeat as Police FC, the last edition's semifinalists, did not allow the Gopibag-based outfit to stage an upset in the Group A encounter.

Kyrgyz forward Manas Karipov and Colombian Edis Horacio Carcia were the architects behind the Police's win as they assisted each other to score one goal apiece on either side of the break.

In the 23rd minute, Garcia ran down from the left to dart into the six-yard box before releasing a low cross for Karipov, who only had to slot it home with Brothers goalkeeper Raghu stranded in the near post. In the second half, Garcia all but wrapped the game up following a corner in the 67th minute.