'Abahani will always remain a cherished chapter in my life'

Mohammad Ridoy joined Abahani in the 2018–19 season, and over time, became one of the club's most dependable and respected players. His appointment as captain last season was a moment of immense pride – one he still calls "one of the greatest honors" of his career.

"I had always dreamed of finishing my career at Abahani," Ridoy shared in a heartfelt statement on his Facebook page on Saturday. "But life as an athlete doesn't always follow the path we hope for."

The move to Bashundhara Kings marks a significant shift, both personally and professionally. While the Kings have built a reputation for being a powerhouse in recent years, Ridoy's departure from Abahani carries emotional weight.

"Abahani has not only shaped me as a footballer, but also given me leadership, confidence, and above all – love," the statement said.

Ridoy didn't forget to thank the people who made his Abahani chapter so special. He extended his gratitude to the coaches, managers, teammates, officials, and most of all, the fans, whose unwavering support fueled his passion on the pitch.

"Your constant encouragement, trust, and love have always been my greatest motivation," he added.

Though this new journey with Bashundhara Kings promises fresh challenges and ambitions, Ridoy remains nostalgic and hopeful. "Abahani will forever remain a cherished chapter in my life, etched in my heart. And who knows, maybe one day I'll wear that sky-blue jersey again."