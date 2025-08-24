49 all out: Joty's Red Team crushed by U15s

Football
Red Team led by Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty endured another tough outing in the three-team Challenge Cup at BKSP on Sunday, suffering an eight-wicket thrashing against the Under-15 men's team after a dramatic batting collapse.

Opting to bat first, skipper Joty saw her team skittled for just 49 runs in 20.4 overs. The U-15 boys then cruised to victory, cashing down the target in 11.5 overs and securing their second win over the side in the tournament.

The innings never really got going for the Red Team. Opener Ishma Tanjim fell for four in the very first over before Sharmin Sultana and Sumaiya Akhter stitched together a 27-run stand -- the only notable contribution on offer. Sharmin scored a 22-ball 18 -- the innings highest -- before being castled by Amit Kumar.

From there, it was a procession for the Red Team. Sumaiya managed eight, while Joty could only scrape together a single run off 14 deliveries as the team slid from 31-1 to 49 all out, losing the last five wickets for just four runs.

The U-15 bowlers were relentless. Sulaiman Islam and Alimul Islam Adib bagged three wickets each, while Amit claimed two and Mahin Hossain Alif chipped in with one.

The Challenge Cup is being played as a tri-series involving Team Red, Team Green, and the men's Under-15 national team, serving as part of the women's side's preparation for the ICC Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

