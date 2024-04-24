Zimbabwe legend's son included in squad for Bangladesh tour

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced a 15-man squad for Zimbabwe's tour to Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 international (T20I) series in May.

Captained by Sikandar Raza, the side includes one uncapped player, Johnathan Campbell, while Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram have been recalled.

Jonathan is the son of former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell -- one of the most successful cricketers from the country. The 26-year-old bats left-handed and bowls leg-break.

The rest of the selected players were part of the squad for Zimbabwe's last T20I series away to Sri Lanka in January.

They include the veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, pacemen Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani as well as the young guns Clive Madande and Brian Bennett.

Madande, Bennett and Campbell were part of the Zimbabwe emerging men's team that won the gold medal at the 13th African Games in Ghana in March.

With ZC yet to appoint a new head coach, Stuart Matsikenyeri will be in charge of Zimbabwe against Bangladesh.

The two sides will play the first three T20Is in Chattogram on 3, 5 and 7 May, before concluding the series in Dhaka with matches set for 10 and 12 May.

Zimbabwe Squad

Raza Sikandar (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Burl Ryan, Campbell Johnathan, Ervine Craig, Gumbie Joylord, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Muzarabani Blessing, Ndlovu Ainsley, Ngarava Richard, Williams Sean