Young Tigresses beat Sri Lanka comfortably

Rabeya celebrates with teammates after taking a Sri Lanka wicket in Cox's Bazar on January 24, 2023. Photo: Star

Bangladesh women's under-19 team registered a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the opening game of the Women's U-19 tri-nation T20 series at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket stadium in Cox's Bazar today.

Afia Asima remained unbeaten on 27 runs off 29 balls, striking three fours, as Bangladesh reached a small 96-run target with five wickets and nine balls in the bank.

The hosts, however, were in a spot of bother early in their chase -- at 35 for three inside nine overs -- but found solid ground after Afia and Mosammat Eva combined to add 39 runs for the fourth wicket, before the latter was dismissed after hitting two fours for her 27 off 36 balls.

Afia, however, stood firm at one end and ensured Bangladesh to eventually seal a rather comfortable victory.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 95 for nine in 20 overs after being asked to bat.

Rashmi Nethranjali's 21 was the top score for the visitors, courtesy of some tight bowling display from the young Tigresses.

Nishita Akter and Rabeya remained the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging three wickets each.

Sri Lanka under-19 team will look to bounce back when they take on Pakistan in their next game on Thursday.