Wounded Bangladesh thump USA in final T20I

Bangladesh completed their first-ever 10-wicket win in T20Is, defeating the USA in the third and final T20I to end the disappointing series with a consolation win at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Saturday

Tanzid Tamim hit a fluent 58 off 42 balls with five fours and three sixes while his opening partner Soumya Sarkar remained unbeaten on a well-made 43 off 28 as the Tigers raced to 108-0 in just 11.4 overs.

This is also their biggest-ever win in T20Is in terms of balls remaining in hand (50).

Earlier, Mustafiruz Rahman finished with the best-ever bowling figures by a Bangladeshi in the format, 6-10, to restrict the USA 104

Both Bangladesh openers looked assured at the middle and their unbeaten opening stand took Bangladesh to a victory that never looked in doubt.

The win, however, would give the Tigers little solace as they had already lost the series with defeats in the first two matches.

Mustafizur records six-for as Tigers restrict USA to 104

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked up six wickets to help his side restrict USA to 104 for nine in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against the USA at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Saturday.

The left-arm pacer returned six for 10, his second fifer in T20Is and the best-ever bowling figures by a Bangladesh player in the format , while Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up one each in a much-improved bowling display by the Tigers. Left-arm spinner Elias Sunny recorded the previous best with figures of five for 13 against Ireland in 2012.

The visitors, who made four key changes, including the omission of skipper Monank Patel, got off to a solid start with a 46-run opening stand before Shakib struck to remove opener Andries Gous (27 off 15) after which the hosts struggled for momentum. Corey Anderson scored a run-a-ball 18, while Shadley van Schalkwyk managed a 17-ball 12 as USA crawled past 100.

Liton returns as Tigers opt to bowl in third T20I against USA

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field in their third and final T20I series against the USA at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston today.

With successive wins in the first two matches, the USA have already sealed the series 2-0 -- their maiden series triumph over a Test-playing nation. While the hosts, who are ranked 10 places lower than ninth-ranked Bangladesh in T20Is, will hope to complete a clean series sweep, the Tigers will be desperate to end an utterly disappointing series with a win today.

Bangladesh made two changes for this game from the eleven that played in the second T20I, with batter Jaker Ali making way for Liton Das and Hasan Mahmud replacing Shoriful Islam.

USA, on the other hand, made four changes. They left out skipper Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh and pacer Ali Khan.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

USA: Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir, Noshtush Kenjige, Milind Kumar, Nisrag Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar