Winning Scotland game can make us dream big: Joty

It has been 10 years since Bangladesh national women's cricket team registered their last victory in the ICC T20 World Cup. The victory came back in 2014 when Bangladesh hosted the marquee tournament and the Tigresses defeated Ireland in a ninth-place play-off match in Sylhet.

Since that event, Bangladesh have played four more editions of the global showpiece event, playing 16 matches in total – four group matches in each edition – but have always found themselves on the losing end.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, who was part of all these four tournaments, said the team wants to end the losing streak in their opening game against Scotland on October 3, against whom they are unbeaten after playing four games in this format.

"We want to win the first match. It will be a huge achievement for the team. Then the team will get into a rhythm. We can then dream of something bigger," Joty told reporters at the pre-tournament press conference held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

"I have played four World Cups but we have never won a game. The last time we won was in the 2014 tournament. We have played well in previous editions but playing well only means something when you can win," she added.

Joty acknowledged their lackings in the batting department and spoke highly of their strength in the spin department.

"As a team our goal will be to start this World Cup with a win. We are hungry for it. Scotland though are playing better cricket. Generally, teams arrive at the World Cup with a lot expectations. They won't let us win easily. They won't give up without a fight," said, Joty, who is set to become the first Bangladeshi women's cricketer to play 100 WT20I in the Scotland game.

"To play in the semifinal, we have to win against other teams also. We have different plans against each team. If we can execute our game plan, then it will better for us. We have defeated South Africa in T20Is. We rarely meet England, only in World Cups, so it might be difficult for them too. We all know that we have a good spin attack.

"Batting is definitely a concern but we saw some improvements among the batters during the A team tour [of Sri Lanka]. We still believe that we can do well as most of our players have also done well in the domestic tournaments. I hope they continue their form in the World Cup," she added.

Meanwhile, head coach Hashan Tillakaratne also feels that batting is an area of concern for the Tigresses but still backed the players to deliver.

"Our preparation has been good. Batting is an area of concern but there were some positives against Sri Lanka A. We are very much confident. I am sure they will win the game for us," he said during the same press conference.

Bangladesh will begin their World Cup campaign when they play against Scotland on October 3 in their opening Group B match in Sharjah before they face England at the same venue on October 5.

The Tigresses will face West Indies on October 11 in Sharjah before they play their last Group B match against South Africa in Dubai on October 13.

Group A includes six-time champions Australia, along with India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semis, scheduled on October 17 and 18 while the final will be held in Dubai on October 20.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Bangladesh but due to the political unrest and travel advisories of a few participating nations, the event was moved to the UAE.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains its hosts, partnering with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure the successful completion of the event.

The Tigresses will depart for Dubai on Thursday.