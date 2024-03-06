Win or bust for Tigers

Bangladesh will be fighting to keep the series alive when they take on Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

The match will begin at 6:00 pm and will be televised live by T Sports and GTV.

The Tigers came close to pulling off a mammoth 207-run chase in the first match on Monday, thanks to Jaker Ali Anik and Mahmudullah Riyad, both of whom hit pulsating half-centuries, but eventually fell four runs short of the target.

If the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team lose today, Sri Lanka will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and extend their undefeated streak in bilateral T20I series against the Tigers to five.

In the previous four meetings between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in a T20I series, the Tigers have tasted defeat thrice and drew once in 2017 in an away series.

On Monday, Bangladesh paid the price for leaking 64 runs in the final four overs, with Mustafizur Rahman going for 24 runs in the 20th, finishing with 42-0 in his four overs.

The other Bangladesh frontline pacers – Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed – also went for a lot of runs, giving away 47 and 40 runs respectively in their quota of overs. Bangladesh have the option of swapping one of the pacers with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who made his T20I debut against New Zealand in last year's December.