Williamson’s 31st Test ton puts NZ in command of first SA Test  

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson celebrates reaching his century during day three of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson made headlines with his 31st Test century as the Kiwis took complete control of the first Test on Day Three against a depleted South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Williamson's 109 capped off yet another dominating day for New Zealand as the hosts went to stumps at 179 for four and with an overall lead of 528 runs with two days remaining.

Daryl Mitchell was at the crease on 11 and Tom Blundell on five, with the Black Caps looking to declare early on Wednesday with South Africa facing a mammoth target on a deteriorating Bay Oval pitch.

The depleted Proteas were dismissed for 162 soon before tea in response to New Zealand's first innings 511.

The follow-on wasn't enforced, allowing the world's top-ranked batsman Williamson to craft another big score to follow his 118 in the first innings.

It was the former skipper's 31st Test century but the first time he has reached three figures twice in the same match.

The 34-year-old played with aggression from the outset, striking 12 fours and a six in a 132-ball stay that signalled New Zealand's intent before he was stumped off the bowling of Proteas captain Neil Brand.

Key stats

Williamson joined Australia's Steven Smith as the second-quickest player to 31 Test tons as he achieved the feat in his 170th innings, only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 165.

Number one-ranked Test batter Williamson also equalised Smith in the list of most centuries in international cricket. The duo currently sits in fifth place with 44 centuries to their name. In Tests only, Williamson has outright ownership of 13th place for most hundreds, with Smith, who has 32 tons, in front of the Kiwi batter amongst current players.