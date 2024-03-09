Williamson, Latham consolidate after Starc's early strike

Australia struck early in New Zealand's second innings on Saturday as the hosts laboured to 43-1 at tea on day two of the second Test with the hosts trailing by 51 runs.

Mitchell Starc removed opener Will Young for one after facing just five balls. It left Kane Williamson not out on 25 with opener Tom Latham unbeaten on 13.

Australia are looking to sweep the series after their dominant 172-run victory in the first Test.

The tourists added a further 132 runs with their final six wickets on Saturday before they were all out for 256.

Marnus Labuschagne anchored the innings during his 50th Test with a well-compiled 90 after being in the batting doldrums, scoring only 22 runs in his previous six innings.

With a superb batting display, he had a century in his sights until he was denied by a stunning one-handed catch by Glenn Phillips in the gully which ended his knock in the last over before lunch.

The remaining recognised batsmen struggled by Australian standards. Their next best score was paceman Starc's 28 for the ninth wicket.

Matt Henry, moving the ball both ways, did his best to keep New Zealand competitive by taking 7-67.

It was the second time in his 25 Tests that Henry had taken seven wickets in an innings, after much of his career had been overshadowed by team-mates Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

But with Boult no longer in the frame, Henry has relished a regular new ball slot with 15 wickets in three innings in the series.

Australia's first-innings lead was bolstered by the tail-enders with the last three wickets contributing 67 runs. Seamers Pat Cummins and Starc were particularly aggressive.

Cummins finished with 23, including an onslaught of three fours and a six in successive deliveries from Ben Sears.