Will Tigers bounce back from painful defeat?  

Bangladesh players celebrate a Sri Lanka wicket in the first T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on March 4, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the second and penultimate T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet today, hoping to level the series after falling just short in the first T20I.

Sri Lanka survived an onslaught from Jaker Ali Anik, who struck a 34-ball 68 to almost give Bangladesh the game before he fell in the final over with the team needing 10 more runs. From there the Tigers lost by the slimmest margin, of just three runs, with no recognised batters left to carry the weight.

Sri Lanka bowling, despite the dew having an effect, was able to pull through. Sri Lanka would take their positives in being able to secure win with new captain in Charith Asalanka for the first two T20Is, and without Wanindu Hasaranga to challenge Bangladesh's shaky batting against leg-spin. The visitors are also missing out on Kusal Perera, due to respiratory infection.

On Monday, Angelo Matthews produced early wickets while Dasun Shanaka, who was handed the assignment of defending 12 runs in the final over, pulled through.

Bangladesh fans react after a narrow Sri Lanka loss in Sylhet on March 04, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sadeera Samarawickrama, who scored a team-high 61 off 48, identified at the press conference that their batting in putting up 207 runs on the board had made the difference. "As a team we batted really well on this good batting track. Our batters got good starts and capitalised so that was the X-factor," he had said.

Bangladesh's problem was two-fold, but the monumental effort from Jaker and Mahmudullah Riyad got the Tigers close to target.

Bangladesh pacers threatened early and Shoriful Islam got breakthroughs but everyone leaked runs in the death overs, with Mustafizur Rahman leaking 24 runs in the final over of the innings. In the spin department, Rishad Hossain impressed and also came through a period of pressure, especially with Kusal Mendis on fire, to bowl his full quota of overs, conceding 32 and picking up a wicket. Mahedi Hasan, however, had a torrid time, going for 30 in three overs.

In reply, the batters did not get a start that was required to chase down 207. Liton Das fell to an awkward flick for a duck. Towhid Hridoy had a wild heave and did not succeed while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is still looking for runs under the belt after a below-par Bangladesh Premier League season.

Jaker, however, mentioned after the game that Bangladesh had a lot of positives to take from the game. The Tigers did not hold practice session yesterday and perhaps the rest would have helped clear the air of an agonising loss.

For the Tigers to level the series, in what is expected to be another cracking wicket for batting at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the execution of plans would be required and the pacers in particular would have to find a better reply in death overs.