Wickets keep tumbling for Tigers

Towhid Hridoy's stay in the middle ended up being a brief one as the right-hander got caught at slip off Rashid Khan as Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket for 72 runs inside 15 overs against Afghanistan in the series-deciding third ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Hridoy, who had made 11 apiece in the first two matches, made just seven runs in the third game.

Stand-in skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz has now been joined by Mahmudullah, who has been short of runs as of late.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost three wickets in three overs to go from 53-0 to 58-3 after opting to bat first.

Tigers lose three wickets in three overs after solid opening stand

Bangladesh lost three wickets in consecutive overs after a solid opening partnership between Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim and are now in a spot of bother, reduced to 58-3 after 10.2 overs against Afghanistan in the series-deciding third ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Soumya was the first to depart, once again failing to kick on after another good start, playing on a delivery from Azmatullah Omarzai in the ninth over to depart for 24 off 23.

In the very next over, Tanzid, who was dropped on 0 and seven, hit an innocuous-looking delivery from Mohammad Nabi straight into the hands of cover point to depart for 19 off 29 balls.

Before their dismissals, the pair had put together a solid 53-run stand for Bangladesh after they opted to bat first.

Bangladesh's trouble worsened in the following over when Zakir got himself run out for four at the non-striker's end after mix up with stand-in skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

Miraz has now been joined by Towhid Hridoy and the duo has to try and rebuild the innings.

Rana debuts as Bangladesh bat first

Pacer Nahid Rana makes his ODI debut as Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Rana, who has 26 wickets in 10 List-A matches to his name, replaces Taskin Ahmed in the eleven.

Bangladesh's regular captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is also not taking part in the match due to a growing strain. Zakir Hasan has been included in the eleven as his replacement and vice-captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz will lead the team.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are going in with an unchanged eleven.

Bangladesh earlier won the second ODI on Saturday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi