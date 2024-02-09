Who told you?: Shakib counters speculations about Sri Lanka Tests 

Bangladesh's all-format skipper Shakib Al Hasan did not give a clear answer when he was asked whether he would play the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home in March.

The Tigers will play three T20Is, as many ODIs, and a two-match Tests against the Lankans starting on March 4, three days after the final of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

Shakib attended a commercial commitment at Banani on Friday and he briefed reporters during the event, frequently quipping about information that is circulated in the media.

The ace all-rounder was asked to clarify speculations of him reportedly wanting to sit out of the red-ball leg of the Sri Lanka series.

"Who told you?" Shakib asked when he countered the reporter's question.

Instead of providing a clear answer, Shakib was more interested in inquiring where the information had come from.

"Let rumours be rumours or you can find out who said it and ask him that. Did I say it? Did I say if I wanted to or didn't want to (skip the Sri Lanka Tests)? I think you should ask the person who you learned it from," he said.

There have been several media reports that claimed the 36-year-old would opt out of the Tests but Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have so far denied such developments.

The all-rounder has struggled with the bat in this BPL but found a few runs in his last outing against Durdanto Dhaka. He said he has yet to think about the Sri Lanka series and is focused on the task at hand, the BPL.

"I don't have any plans regarding the Sri Lanka series yet and am focusing on BPL and how I can contribute to the team," he said.