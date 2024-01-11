West Indies white-ball squads revealed for Australia tour

The West Indies have named 15-man squads to play against Australia in three ODIs and three T20Is from 2 to 13 February.

The ODI squad featured two potential debutants, 2022 U19 World Cup graduate Teddy Bishop and wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach.

Bishop earned his call-up following a strong campaign in the West Indies 50-over competition while Imlach will remain in Australia after the Test series. The series also sees a return for Justin Greaves from injury, having also averaged 80 in the Super 50. Hayden Walsh Jr and Kavem Hodge also return. Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford were unavailable for selection, while Shimron Hetmyer and Yannic Carriah were left out.

West Indies have enjoyed a form uptick, winning both the T20I and ODI home series against England in December.

Lead selector and former international Desmond Haynes has urged the side to continue in Australia, building on their momentum and preparing for a home stand at the T20 World Cup in June.

"On the back of a series win against England, we are expecting our ODI team to be very competitive in Australia," Haynes began.

"We have some new inclusions, who have impressed over a significant period and a couple of returning players, who we think will have an impact. For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts.

"We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament."

Before the two white ball series the teams meet in two Test matches as part of the World Test Championship from 17 January.

ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20I squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Australia v West Indies ODI Series

1st ODI: 2 February – Melbourne

2nd ODI: 4 February – Sydney

3rd ODI: 6 February – Canberra

Australia v West Indies T20I Series

1st T20I: 9 February – Hobart

2nd T20I: 11 February – Adelaide

3rd T20I: 13 February – Perth