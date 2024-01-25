West Indies choose to bat against Australia

Cricket
Australia's Pat Cummins is seen with Kraigg Brathwaite of the West Indies prior to the toss during day one of the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat against Australia in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

Australia won the first Test by 10 wickets in Adelaide last week and go into this day-night Test in Brisbane as firm favourites.

They will field an unchanged team for the clash despite Travis Head and Cameron Green testing positive for Covid in the lead-up to the match.

The West Indies have made one change from Adelaide, bringing in off-spinner Kevin Sinclair for his Test debut in place of Gudakesh Motie.

The match will start in hot and humid conditions under a blue sky, although heavy rain is forecast for later in the week.

 

Playing XIs:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph.

 

