Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:09 PM

Cricket

‘We’ll see’: SL captain on time-out celebration in Test series

Star Sports Report
Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:04 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:09 PM
Dhananjaya de Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sri Lanka Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva neither confirmed nor denied his team's plans to again bring out the 'time-out' celebration if they win the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, having done so after winning the Twenty20 series against the hosts.

After winning the three-match T20I series 2-1, the Sri Lankan players pointed to the invisible watches on their wrists, hinting to the much-debated time-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews against Bangladesh in last year's ICC ODI World Cup.

The Bangladesh team responded after bagging the three-match ODI series 2-1, with Mushfiqur Rahim reenacting Mathews' helmet strapping incident which led to his time-out dismissal in the World Cup.

When asked if this sequence celebrations and counter-celebrations continue if Sri Lanka come out on top in the Test series, which will begin tomorrow in Sylhet, the Lankan captain said, "We will see after we win".

This will be Sri Lanka's first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, a venue that has hosted only two Tests so far.

But Dhananjaya was quick to remind that the Lankans have played limited-overs cricket in Sylhet and are up for the challenge.

"This is not our first time here, we have also played T20Is here… Our target will be winning the Test series and we are upbeat for it."

