Bangladesh players walk back to the pavilion after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first Test in Mirpur on Thursday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto did not want to point fingers at any individual, mentioning that they had lost 'as a team' in their first of two Tests against South Africa in Mirpur today.

"We lost as a team. First of all, we are not pointing out any individual things but we lost as a team," Shanto said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the Tigers suffered a convincing seven-wicket loss.

It did not take long for the Proteas to wrap up the game as they scalped the final three wickets of the Tigers' second innings and then chased down a meagre 106-run target inside the first session on Day 4 to register their first Test victory in Asia since their 153-run win over Sri Lanka at Galle in July 2014.

It was the batting that once again let the Tigers down. Bangladesh suffered top-order meltdown in both innings, getting bundled out for just 106 in 40.1 overs in their first innings. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 97-ball 30 remained the top-score for the Tigers in that innings.

After a century from Kyle Verreynne and a maiden Test fifty from Wiaan Mulder saw South Africa pile up 308 in their first innings, Bangladesh were in danger of getting bundled out cheaply once again in the second innings had it not been for Mehedi Hasan Miraz's gritty 191-ball 97 and a fifty from debutant Jaker Ali.

And, understandably, Miraz was lauded by his skipper for his efforts.

"It's a big plus (on the comeback). We were 200 runs behind but Mehedi Hasan Miraz showed great character to bring us back. We haven't done that often in the past and that was a great thing," Shanto said.

Miraz, however, could not get to his second Test ton as he was caught back at slip off a Kagiso Rabada delivery early in the morning today.

Shanto hoped for a better all-round showing in the second and final game of the series, beginning on October 29 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

"As a batting group, we need to take responsibility against the new ball and as a bowling group as well we need to show improvement. We need to put in a collective performance as a team in the next Test match," Shanto concluded.

