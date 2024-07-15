‘We have the best spin attack in the world’

Bangladesh's women's side are slated to play the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on July 19, with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup at home in October. The Tigresses, however, have a lot to work out in the meantime as they suffered a slump in recent times, with batting being their main concern in series losses to Australia and India at home. Head coach Hashan Tillakaratne talked about how the Tigresses can recover from this slump, and use their spin advantage and their target in the Asia Cup during an interview with The Daily Star's Abdullah Al Mehdi. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): How do you see the side going into the Asia Cup and how will the tournament help for the upcoming T20 World Cup at home?

Hashan Tillakaratne (HT): It's a good sign to have youth and experience on your side given that the T20 World Cup is around the corner. This [Asia Cup] is a very good tournament for assessing ourselves and if we play well, we have every chance of winning the Asia Cup.

DS: There were batting mishaps in the last few series. Did you address the issues with the batters?

HT: Quite a few players are pushing for their places in the side. Obviously, everyone wants to play in the World Cup and there is a bit of fear of failure. That's one of the reasons that often they look like they are negative and fearful of playing their shots. We have spoken about it – about how can free their minds. We haven't seen their true talents yet but we want them to go out there and express themselves.

DS: Do you feel the team is sufficiently equipped in the spin department, especially with three leg-spinners in the ranks?

HT: I feel we have the best spin bowling attack in the world right now. We have three to four leg-spinners and in women's cricket, batters are usually vulnerable to leg-spin. We are very fortunate to have so many. Our spin bowling coach Dinu [Dinuk Hettiarachchi] has done a lot for them. Subcontinent surfaces are slow and low and no matter how much effort you put in, they always tend to help spinners. Our spinners are genuine turners of the ball and the condition would support them.

DS: The spin dependency sort of backfired in the last two series against Australia and India. What's your take on it?

HT: I don't think the plans backfired. We had our chances in both the series. We missed chances badly because we fielded poorly against both India and Australia. The bowlers were spot on and they created opportunities.

DS: Has fielding improved?

HT: Fielding has improved and fitness levels have gone up. Right now, I will give them seven out of 10 in terms of fitness.

DS: Bangladesh failed to win a game in the last four T20 World Cups. Do you feel it's Bangladesh's best opportunity this time?

HT: Yes, right now we are in a very good shape and I have a lot of faith in them. We are in good shape to progress to the last four. In the last three to four global tournaments, the players were not ready as they were still learning the trade and developing. They have played a lot of cricket since then and we have won games outside the country (The Tigresses have won an ODI and a T20I against South Africa in December last year). Victories gave them massive experience and they started to believe that they can play and beat any side in the world.

DS: What changes have you seen in Jahanara Alam on her return?

HT: I thought she had a very good Premier League and was the highest wicket-taker. Now she has started to understand her own game and has experience of bpowling in different conditions. It's good to have her back. She has experience and she has been sharing her knowledge with the other bowlers which brings a very positive mood to the side.

DS: Does the burden of expectations sometimes weigh high on skipper Nigar Sultana Joty?

HT: Yes, lots of pressure on her since she is one of our top batters. Sometimes she has to take the side out of trouble and consolidate. So there are lots of things she has to do along with keeping wickets and managing expectations. She is very capable and understands her game well. We are fortunate to have someone like her.

DS: Target in the Asia Cup?

HT: We are going there to win the tournament. We have the credentials to beat any side. We have to go and play our A game and the preparation has been spot on.

DS: Bangladesh will come up against strong sides in the World Cup. What chances do you the Tigresses have of going past the group stage?

HT: It's about taking things one at a time. We have the skill and it's about going out there and believing in yourself. If we can go through our process we will get positive results. I am sure we can make the Super Four.