WC debacle committee meets selectors, players

The Bangladesh Cricket Board's three-member special committee to assess the team's performance in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup in India met with selectors and players in their first meeting as a committee on Sunday.

BCB directors Enayet Hossain Siraj (convener), Mahbubul Anam (member) and Akram Khan (member) form the three-member committee. They called up chief selector Minhajul Abedin and selector Habibul Bashar for meetings before discussing with pacer Mustafizur Rahman and wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das.

"We gave our opinions," Minhajul told reporters after the meeting, adding that content of the meeting could not be divulged.

Convener Siraj however said that far from being an 'inquiry', the objective is to improve the team's performances going forward.

"The thing is that we are discussing with everybody. It's not an inquiry. The failings we had in the World Cup where our results did not go according to expectations, meant that we had to talk to everyone so that in the future we can take the team to higher levels. It's the initial stages and when we end, we will hand our findings to the board and they will give you all the details," Siraj told reporters after the end of the meetings.

Asked when the head coach and captain would be called upon, Siraj said: "We haven't scheduled it yet."

Bangladesh finished their worst World Cup campaign in ODIs since 2003, winning just two out of nine matches, finishing eighth in the standings despite huge expectations due to the experience prevalent in the side.