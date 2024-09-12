Vaughan's son bags fifer including Shakib's scalp to down Surrey

The teenage son of former England captain Michael Vaughan finished with a superb match haul of 11 wickets as Somerset beat title-holders Surrey on Thursday to throw open the race for English cricket's County Championship.

Archie Vaughan, an 18-year-old off-spinner appearing in just his second Championship match, enjoyed a superb return of 5-38 in 32 overs as visitors Surrey, set a target of 221, were bowled out for 109 with just minutes to spare as Somerset won by 111 runs at Taunton.

That gave Vaughan, whose Ashes-winning captain father Michael made his reputation in cricket as a batsman with Yorkshire, a match return of 11-140 after he took 6-102 in Surrey's first-innings 321.

He also opened the batting, making 44 in the first innings.

Archie Vaughan. Photo: Somerset cricket X account

On a pitch renowned for helping slow bowlers, the other five second-innings wickets fell to England left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who finished with an especially miserly 5-37 in 37 overs.

The match appeared destined for a draw with Surrey 95-3, but the reigning champions lost their last seven wickets for just 14 runs in a spectacular collapse that included Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan falling to Vaughan for a duck.

Victory left southwest side Somerset, who have never won the County Championship -- English cricket's domestic first-class competition -- just eight points behind First Division leaders Surrey, bidding for a hat-trick of titles, with two games left to play.