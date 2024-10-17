Cricket
Thu Oct 17, 2024 11:27 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:18 PM

Cricket

Uncertainty over Shakib’s return to country tonight

There remains uncertainty over Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's return to the country tonight for his Test swansong. 

Shakib, who was named in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for their first of the two-Test series against South Africa, was scheduled to land in Dhaka tonight to play his final Test in a Bangladesh jersey against the Proteas in Mirpur on October 21. 

As per the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the 37-year-old cricketer is currently in Dubai, waiting for his connecting flight that is supposed to leave for Bangladesh from Dubai International Airport at  5:00pm [Bangladesh time]. He is scheduled to arrive in the country at around 11:00pm. 

However, confusion was created when a source close to the player said that Shakib has been asked by higher authorities to wait for further communication before boarding the flight to Dhaka from Dubai. 

It was learned that Shakib has yet not decided whether he would be returning to the USA. 

Even though it was learned that Shakib was asked by higher authorities to wait for further communication before boarding the Dhaka-bound flight, the deputy press secretary to the chief adviser Azad Majumder said it depends on Shakib whether to arrive in the country or go back to the USA. 

"Shakib can return to Bangladesh anytime. It's his decision whether he will arrive here or not," Majumder informed The Daily Star today.    

Meanwhile, a BCB source informed that no further communication between the board and Shakib took place and all that they know is that Shakib is returning to the country tonight and is supposed to train with the rest of the team in Mirpur tomorrow. 

Sporadic protests were seen in Mirpur and some other areas in the capital yesterday since reports published that Shakib was on his way to returning to the country for his Test swansong. 

Shakib had announced his retirement plan from the longest format on September 26, just a day before the second Test against India in Kanpur earlier this month. During that press conference, Shakib revealed his desire to bid farewell to Test cricket at home, in Mirpur, during Bangladesh's series against South Africa. He played both the Tests against India, a series in which Bangladesh got hammered 2-0.

Shakib, a former member of parliament of the Awami League government that was toppled on August 5 following student-led protests, is accused of being involved in a murder case and expressed concerns about his safety once he returns to Bangladesh and also hoped for a safe exit once the match concludes.
 

