Uncapped Jaker replaces Shoriful for India Test series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday named uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik in their 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India this month.

Jaker replaced pacer Shoriful Islam in the Bangladesh squad -- the only change that the selectors made from their last successful Test outing against Pakistan, which the Tigers won 2-0 in Pakistan earlier this month.

Shoriful sustained a groin injury during the opening Test in Rawalpindi and missed the second Test.

"Shoriful has not recovered sufficiently from his groin injury," informed chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu to The Daily Star today.

The Test squad is set to travel to India on September 15. Chennai will host the first Test, starting on September 19, while Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. Both Tests are part of the World Test Championship.

The Tests will be followed by three T20Is, scheduled for October 6, 9, and 12 in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad, respectively.

Selectors will name the T20I squad later.

The last time the Tigers toured India for a full series was in 2019, when they lost the three-match T20I series 2-1 and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Test series.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali Anik, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.