Umpiring scandal fuels the fire

The rotten core of domestic cricket in Bangladesh cricket is often discussed but ebbs away when the national team results are good. This time amidst the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, an umpiring controversy is once again in the centre of debate.

The recent issue evolved from the very core of the country's first-class cricket, the National Cricket League (NCL), when Sylhet Division coach Rajin Saleh alleged in a social media post that players are being lost to poor quality umpiring.

That in itself was a serious commentary on the state of things, which would put a glitch mark on the NCL and its standards which have been improving over the last two seasons.

The BCB opened a 'investigation committee' which puts umpiring in the country to further disrepute. Several personnel involved with Bangladesh cricket have pondered how a committee like that can be formed given that the International Cricket Council (ICC) have not at least publicly 'investigated' their umpires since the processes are handled internally.

More acute problem that should be discussed is whether involving people that are part of the decision-making processes can lead to fair investigation itself. However, those who know how things work here will not be surprised by such administrative methods.

Match referee Debabrata Paul also remarked on the process in a social media post. When The Daily Star reached out, he relayed his concern.

"This is first-class cricket; this isn't a plaything. We have to realise the magnitude of such an allegation and whether such an investigation committee can be formed.

"So, my question is whether you can investigate weak umpiring in such a way, that's my number one question. Number two, if it can be done, will this investigation be thorough since the current committee are involved with the whole process?" Debabrata said.

There are also suggestions that cases of favouritism and syndicate exist in umpire allocation in the umpires' committee.

Debabrata, who resigned as match referee coordinator this year, still remains a match-referee and he alleged that he was unable to get a game in the NCL this time despite confirming his availability on his return to the country.

Debabrata alleges that hisquery to umpire committee manager Ovi Abdullah in the WhatsApp group '25th NCL' has not been met. He had inquired why he continued to be involved in the group since he has not gotten a game this NCL even as he had confirmed of his availability.

It was learned that as many as five umpires are making their on-field debut in this edition of the NCL across the six rounds, which is where the 'poor quality umpiring' argument finds strength.

NCL's umpiring quality has been poor this time around, some alleged, and the situation has not been similar before. Two umpires Showkat Ali Didar and Humayun Kabir had been named initially as reserve umpire umpires but later replaced which also adds to favouritism dialogue.

When BCB's umpiring committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu was asked to make his comments on the investigation committee, he felt that it was more like a fact-finding committee rather than an investigation committee.

"It's not an investigation committee but rather a fact-finding one and after their report we will put together a different committee," he said regarding the committee in question.

"I am happy with what Rajin Saleh said since it empowers me to take action," Mithu added.

The BCB will meet with the likes of Debabrata following the busy schedule of the World Cup but overall, the whole administrative process once again is put to question.