Umpires and Scorers Association files protest letter to BCB boss

Bangladesh Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association has filed a protest letter to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan today, citing a lack of respect from Umpires' Committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu.

The protest letter relates to leakage of information in the media regarding the six umpires who had recently been pulled off from Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) games following poor on-field decisions in the recently concluded NCL. The letter also accused the Umpires' Committee chairman of giving false information in a tournament committee meeting while also alleging that proper process was not maintained in suspending the umpires.

The six umpires in question are Syed Mozahiduzzaman Swapan, Mohammad Wahid, Joynal Abedin, Shyful Islam Jewel, Shafiuddin Ahmed Babu and Asad Ur Rahman.

The umpires were to be called to give them a chance for 'self-defence' and if further training was required, it may be availed, BCB umpires' committee had informed The Daily Star previously.

"The six [that were suspended from BCL] were called by us. They were not inquired [by the fact-finding committee] about what their fault was. They have not been spoken to," Mujibur Rahman, joint secretary of the Umpires and Scorers Association, told members of the media yesterday.

"We have to have the chance of self-defence. Usually verdicts don't come in the media and if they had to suspend, they should have done it discreetly," he added.