Uganda joins Namibia in T20 WC 2024, Zim fail to qualify

Uganda will become only the fifth African nation to feature in a ICC Men's T20 World Cup following a comfortable nine-wicket win against Rwanda in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier.

This will be their first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

Batting first, Rwanda managed just 65 in 18.5 overs with Eric Dusingizimana managing a team-high 19.

Opener Simon Ssesazi hit a brisk 26 off 21 deliveries as Uganda sailed home with nine wickets in hand and 11.5 overs to spare.

The result means that Uganda qualified along with Namibia as Zimbabwe suffer exit, failing to qualify for another T20 World Cup event proper.

Zimbabwe look on course to win against Kenya in their fixture, having posted 217 for four but the win would only get them to eight points as their poor run in World Cup qualifiers continued. Zimbabwe had also failed to qualify for 2019 and 2023 World Cups after they failed to finish among the top two teams in the qualifiers that they played at home.