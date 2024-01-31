Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:15 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 12:15 AM

Cricket

U19s begin Super Sixes with Nepal encounter

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh begin their Super Sixes phase of the ICC U-19 World Cup with an encounter against Nepal at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein today.

The equation is simple for Bangladesh as the 2020 champions must prepare to win all of their Super Sixes matches in order to keep their semi-finals berth alive.

Bangladesh qualified for the second phase of the tournament as Group A runners-up with wins against Ireland and the USA following a thumping defeat at the hands of defending champions India in their opening fixture earlier this month.

Nepal, on the other hand, managed to clinch a tight contest against Afghanistan, their only win in Group D encounters, but suffered losses against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Bangladesh will take on Group D champions Pakistan in their second and final Super Sixes fixture in Benoni on February 3.

