U19 WC ‘a big stage to announce yourself’: Rabada

Rabada reacts after running out Jasprit Bumrah during the Test match match between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on December 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters

It has been a decade since an 18-year-old Kagiso Rabada swayed the world's attention in the United Arab Emirates.

Rabada, now the No.2-ranked bowler in the MRF Tyres ICC Rankings for Test bowlers, was making his first steps in international cricket at the time, at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

The exciting pacer went on to take 14 wickets at 10.28 in the tournament, helping South Africa to the title, alongside senior international teammate Aiden Markram.

"I remember we were really amped for our U19 World Cup," Rabada said. "We went from playing against each other at the provincial level to playing with each other for South Africa.

"And that was a big deal because we could represent our country."

Rabada looked back fondly at the emotions he experienced as he stepped onto the field for the first time.

"Back then, my mindset was to relish the environment that I was in and to announce myself on the world stage," he said.

"It was extremely exciting, a pathway to my dreams to represent South Africa. And I was just itching to get on the park."

Ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament, Rabada called on all the players in the tournament to seize the moment.

"My message before the World Cup is that it's a huge privilege and honour to represent the country," he said.

"As an individual, it's a big stage to announce yourself and you can prove to everyone that you can dominate on the world stage.

"You can expect to see some future stars, and you can expect to see some future greats. And you can claim that you saw them first."

The ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa will begin on 19 January with the final set to be played on 11 February.

