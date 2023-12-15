Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 04:04 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 04:06 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

U-19s bowl India out for 188 in semifinal

Star Sports Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 04:04 PM Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 04:06 PM
Photo: BCB Twitter

Left-arm medium pacer Maruf Mridha bagged four wickets as Bangladesh U-19s bowled India out for 188 in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai's ICC Academy Ground 2 today.

Sent to bat, India lost early wickets as Maruf struck thrice inside seven overs. From 13 for three, India fell to 36 for four when Sachin Dhas fell to pacer Doullah Borson after scoring 16. Soon they lost back-to-back wickets to slump to 61 for 6.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

An 84-run stand between Musheer Khan (50 off 61) and Aravelly Avanish (62 0ff 74) saw India reach 188 before being bowled out in 42.4 overs. Doullah bagged two wickets while off-spinner Paevez Jibon scalped two during the India innings.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
pahartoli-killing-field
|বাংলাদেশ

অখ্যাত বধ্যভূমি, নির্যাতনকেন্দ্র: শ্রদ্ধার কিন্তু অবহেলিত

‘মিরপুরের বধ্যভূমি সম্পর্কে সবাই জানে। অথচ সরকার এখন পর্যন্ত মিরপুরের কোনো বধ্যভূমিই সংরক্ষণ করতে পারেনি। এটি মন্ত্রণালয়ের চরম কাণ্ডজ্ঞানহীনতা। একইসঙ্গে এটি শহীদদের ত্যাগকে চরম অবমাননার শামিল।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

লেনদেন বন্ধের ঝুঁকিতে ৫ ইসলামি ব্যাংক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification