U-19s bowl India out for 188 in semifinal

Left-arm medium pacer Maruf Mridha bagged four wickets as Bangladesh U-19s bowled India out for 188 in the U19 Asia Cup semi-final in Dubai's ICC Academy Ground 2 today.

Sent to bat, India lost early wickets as Maruf struck thrice inside seven overs. From 13 for three, India fell to 36 for four when Sachin Dhas fell to pacer Doullah Borson after scoring 16. Soon they lost back-to-back wickets to slump to 61 for 6.

An 84-run stand between Musheer Khan (50 off 61) and Aravelly Avanish (62 0ff 74) saw India reach 188 before being bowled out in 42.4 overs. Doullah bagged two wickets while off-spinner Paevez Jibon scalped two during the India innings.