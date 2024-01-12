U-19 captain of South Africa relieved of duties a week before World Cup 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have relieved David Teeger from captaincy of their Under-19 side ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup starting next week following security advice regarding the position of the player on the Gaza-Israel conflict.

Teeger had made pro-Israeli statements in November last year, which prompted CSA to make this decision.

In a statement released by CSA, they confirmed that Teeger would be relieved of his duties as the skipper of their U19 side, while continuing as a squad player.

"In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself. David will remain an important and active member of the squad and we wish him and the team every success in the tournament. The newly appointed captain will be announced in due course," CSA said in a statement on Friday.

"As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," CSA said. "We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

Hosts South Africa will play a warm-up match against Afghanistan on January 16 before taking on the West Indies in their opening encounter in the 15th edition of the tournament in Potchefstroom.

A group of pro-Palestinian supporters picketed outside the main gate at Newlands during the New Year's Test between South Africa and India in protest of Teegar's appointment as skipper of the Under-19 side.

CSA expected the protests to escalate in the coming days and in response has decided to remove Teegar as skipper.

Teeger was named the Rising Star at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards ceremony in October 2023 after which he dedicated the award to the Israeli soldiers.

"But more importantly, yes, I've been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel… So I'd like to dedicate this award to the South African family that married off one son whilst the other is still missing. And I'd like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and to every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora," he said in his acceptance speech.