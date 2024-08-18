Cricket
Sports Reporter
Sun Aug 18, 2024 07:10 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 07:10 AM

Cricket

Travel warning puts WC hosting in jeopardy

Sports Reporter
Sun Aug 18, 2024 07:10 AM

The chance for Bangladesh to host the Women's T20 World Cup in October this year hinges on the withdrawal of travel advisories from four participating teams: India, Australia, England, and New Zealand. 

"Being the host nation, we are regularly communicating with the ICC [International Cricket Council] regarding this issue, and even in our last communication yesterday [Friday], they expressed concern over the travel advisories from four participating nations," said a BCB official, who is maintaining the communication, on condition of anonymity.

These four countries issued travel advisories following a massive student-led movement, which ultimately resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"See, if these countries don't withdraw their travel advisories, there is no chance for us to host this event. While Australia initially advised reconsidering travel plans to Bangladesh, it now suggests 'do not travel to Bangladesh.' So, you can understand the situation," he said.

"Time is running out, and the ICC will not wait long because there is a huge risk of financial setbacks if we ultimately fail to host the tournament due to security reasons."

A final decision is expected to be made by the ICC board on August 20.

According to the cricket website ESPNcricinfo, Zimbabwe has emerged as one of two options being considered to host the event, which is due to start on October 3. The UAE is the other option being considered, after India ruled itself out.

"Actually, the ICC always selects an alternative host nation for any global event, but unfortunately, that's not the case for this tournament, and that's the reason they are now searching for a host country," informed a BCB director.

push notification