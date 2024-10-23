Trailing Tigers’ Test woes deepen

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (C) celebrates with Tony de Zorzi (R) after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh were looking down the barrel after South Africa posted a 202-run first innings lead on the second day of the first Test in Mirpur yesterday.

A fantastic ton under pressure from wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne nullified the hosts' apparent spin advantage before Kagiso Rabada once again threatened to cut open the Tigers' top order.

After the visitors were restricted to 308 all out before Tea, Rabada's lengths and pace created all sorts of trouble, especially with the new ball taking a bit of extra bounce. First up, he got one to zip into Shadman Islam at pace, leading to the left-hander being caught at short leg. Three deliveries later, a length delivery gained on Mominul Haque, and the catch was taken at third slip. Two down early, the Tigers were in trouble heading into the day's final session.

However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy steadied the ship with a 55-run stand, with the latter sticking to a clear process. Joy, who had faced the most deliveries (97 out of 241) in the first innings, made the likes of Rabada bowl closer to him, allowing him to drive at low risk.

Shanto, meanwhile, played his natural game but was beaten by flight after an exaggerated movement -- perhaps looking to go over the top initially -- resulting in him missing the line of a Keshav Maharaj delivery and falling leg-before.

The inability to maintain focus for big knocks has been Bangladesh's problem in Test cricket recently. In the 13 innings over seven Tests this year, Bangladesh have managed 300-plus in just two innings: 318 against Sri Lanka in Chattogram and 565 in Rawalpindi against Pakistan. They also chased down Pakistan's total in the second Test in Rawalpindi, reaching 185 for four, in one of their more solid efforts this year.

But in six innings, the Tigers were unable to even reach 200 this year. Before bad light ended play, Joy had a rush of blood that almost cost him his wicket after he charged down the track to a Dane Piedt delivery. He could count himself lucky as the third umpire decided his bat was grounded before Verreynne could take the bails off. Before that, he and Mushfiqur Rahim strung together a 42-run stand, with Mushfiqur employing a different ploy by attacking with sweeps.

Shot selection has been a big part of Bangladesh's problem in Tests recently. The risk-versus-reward assessment often goes missing in terms of shot selection, frequently skipping the match scenario in question.

Verreynne, in particular, employed sweep shots for fun. The South African recognised early that he had to get on top of the bounce to use the sweep shots effectively.

"[On the sweep shot] It is something that I have worked on quite a bit against spinners. It is not really a sub-continent specific thing. I would play it back home against spin as much as possible," he said, clarifying that there was no premeditated attempt at playing those sweep shots.

With the home side still trailing by 101 -- five fewer than their first-innings total -- the Tigers may take a leaf out of Verreynne's book to keep their heads above water today.