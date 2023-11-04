Tigresses shot out for 81 in Mirpur

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat first. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh women's cricket team were bowled out for 81 runs in the first ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Having chosen to bat on the notorious Mirpur surface, Bangladesh were skittled for their fifth-lowest total in one-day cricket on the notorious Mirpur wicket. Bangladesh's innings lasted 31.5 overs.

All the 10 wickets were taken by spinners of the Pakistan side, with left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal taking four and off-break bowlers Nida Dar and Umm-e-Hani accounting for three wickets each.

Fahima Khatun scored the innings-highest 18 for Bangladesh, who had previously won six matches and lost the same number of matches against their Pakistani counterparts.

Bangladesh are currently ranked ninth in the 10-team competition with just one win in nine games.

The Tigresses had come into the series on the back of a 2-1 series win in T20Is against this Pakistan team, all the three matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.