Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 11:45 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 11:49 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigresses shot out for 81 in Mirpur

Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 11:45 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 11:49 AM
Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat first. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh women's cricket team were bowled out for 81 runs in the first ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Having chosen to bat on the notorious Mirpur surface, Bangladesh were skittled for their fifth-lowest total in one-day cricket on the notorious Mirpur wicket. Bangladesh's innings lasted 31.5 overs. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All the 10 wickets were taken by spinners of the Pakistan side, with left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal taking four and off-break bowlers Nida Dar and Umm-e-Hani accounting for three wickets each.

Fahima Khatun scored the innings-highest 18 for Bangladesh, who had previously won six matches and lost the same number of matches against their Pakistani counterparts.

Bangladesh are currently ranked ninth in the 10-team competition with just one win in nine games.

The Tigresses had come into the series on the back of a 2-1 series win in T20Is against this Pakistan team, all the three matches played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Women's Cricket teamTigressesPakistanSher-e-Bangla National StadiumMirpur
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh bowl in search of series win

Tigresses restrict India to 95

Rain looms large over Ban-Pak series

1w ago

‘A respectable step forward’

Tamim wants honours board at Mirpur

|বাংলাদেশ

ইসির সঙ্গে সংলাপ: সকালের সেশনে অংশ নেয়নি ৯ দল

শনিবার সকাল সাড়ে ১০টায় আওয়ামী লীগসহ ২২ দলের সঙ্গে এবং বিকেল ৩টায় বিএনপি ও জাতীয় পার্টিসহ আরও ২২ দলের সঙ্গে সংলাপ হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

নেপালে ভূমিকম্পে মৃত বেড়ে ১৩২

১ ঘণ্টা আগে