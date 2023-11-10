Tigresses seal Pak ODI series after Pinky, Murshida fifties

Bangladesh had begun the Pakistan ODI series with a batting collapse in the first ODI but following a Super Over win to level the series in the second ODI, they clinched the ODI series 2-1 today with a seven-wicket win in the third ODI after fifties from Fargana Hoque Pinky and Murshida Khatun.

The Bangladesh openers Pinky and Murshida put on 125 runs for the opening stand today in chase of Pakistan's 166 for 9 -- the highest partnership for the opening stand for Bangladesh women's team -- to go past the 113-run stand put on by Shukhtara Rahman and Sharmin Akhter in 2011 against Ireland.

Fargana struck 62 off 113, laced with five fours while Murshida scored a 106-ball 54 with six fours.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and batter Sobhana Mostary took the Tigresses over the ropes with unbeaten 18 and 19 respectively with 26 deliveries to spare.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 26 runs while leg-spinner Rabeya Khan got two wickets for 35. Sidra Ameen of Pakistan struck 84 at the top but the visitors could not get a bigger score as they lost quick wickets after the half-way point in their innings.