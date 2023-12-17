Tigresses keep making history in South Africa

Bangladesh women's cricket team added another entry to their list of monumental victories in 2023, when they completely outplayed South Africa and won their first-ever ODI on South African soil at the Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.

Batter Murshida Khatun set up the victory with a career-best 91 not out off 100 balls and the spin attack led by Nahida Akter, who took 3-33, catapulted the Tigresses to a thumping 119-run victory.

Murshida's innings, laced with 12 fours, propelled Bangladesh to 250-3, their highest-ever total in ODIs

Then Nahida's three-for and a couple of strikes each from spinners Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan and Fahima Khatun bundled out the hosts for a mere 131 in 26.1 overs.

This victory comes right on the back of a drawn T20 series against the same opponents.

Before waving the Bangladesh flag high in South Africa, the Nigar Sultana-led side had defeated Pakistan in ODI and T20 series at home, won a bronze medal in the Asian Games and drawn an ODI series against India.

On Sunday, Bangladesh got off to a flying start as the opening pair of Fargana Hoque (35) and Shamima Sultana (34) scored 56 runs in the first powerplay.

The momentum got a bit stifled after the first 10 overs and the team lost both openers with the score on 110 inside 27 overs.

Murishida, who came into bat at number three, then formed an 80-run stand with Nigar (38) and an unbeaten 60-run stand with Shorna Akter (27 off 28) to power Bangladesh to their best-ever tally.

Chasing 251, South Africa lost a couple of wickets inside three overs.

Anneke Bosch (16) and Sune Luus (31) showed some resistance and took the score to 50.

Nahida then dismissed both batters in quick succession and before long the match was in Bangladesh's grip.