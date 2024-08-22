Tigers unscathed after Pakistan post massive total

Bangladesh ended the second day of the Rawalpindi Test unscathed as openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam saw out the last 12 overs, amassing 27 runs for no loss, after Pakistan declared their innings at 448 for six on Thursday.

Zakir scored 11 featuring a solitary four, while Shadman put away two fours for his 12 as Bangladesh trailed by 421 runs.

Rizwan scores career best as Pakistan declare at 448-6

Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 171 as Pakistan declared their innings at 448 for six late in the second day of the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Rizwan put away three sixes and 11 fours in his career best and put together a 240-run stand with Saud Shakeel who scored 141.

Pacers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam, who took two wickets each on Day 1, couldn't add to their tally, and spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Miraz picked up one each.

Miraz removes Shakeel to break 240-run stand

All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz gave Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough when he had Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel stumped just before tea on Day 2 of their first Test in Rawalpindi today.

A slightly shorter length delivery that turned away from Saud Shakeel had drawn the left-handed batter forward as wicketkeeper Liton Das did a magnificent job to have him stumped. Following a long look by the TV umpire, Shakeel had to walk back after a 261-ball 141, laced with nine boundaries. The wicket also ended a mammoth 240-run stand between Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

Bangladesh were not able to get any more wickets in the second session as Agha Salman remained unbeaten on seven while Rizwan was not out on 134 as Pakistan reached 376 for five at tea.

Rizwan, Shakeel register tons as Tigers toil for wickets

Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel have registered centuries, propelling the hosts towards a mammoth first innings total on Day 2 of their first of the two-Test series in Rawalpindi today.

After 88 overs, Pakistan reached 336 for four as Rizwan remains unbeaten on 120 off 174 balls while Shakeel is not out on 131 off 231 deliveries.

Bangladesh took the new ball soon after the lunch break, but things did not break the Tigers' way as Shakeel and Rizwan utilised the batting-friendly conditions to pile up runs with ease.

Bangladesh bowlers, especially, pacers have been toiling hard for a breakthrough but have not been able to test the two Pakistani batters since play resumed today.

Pakistan in control as Rizwan, Shakeel near centuries

Pakistan are in a commanding position in the first of the two-Test series against Bangladesh as the hosts went unscathed in the morning session on Day 2 in Rawalpindi today.

Overnight batters Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel are nearing centuries as they remain unbeaten on 86 and 89 runs, respectively, with Pakistan reaching 256 for four at lunch. The duo has stitched together a 142-run fifth-wicket stand, amassing 98 runs in the 39-over session today.

The conditions have gotten considerably easier for batting, with Bangladesh bowlers unable to pose any sort of threat.

Rizwan, who had started slowly, played more freely once he reached his 10th Test fifty, hitting three fours and a maximum since then.

Shakeel, Rizwan going strong as Tigers look for breakthroughs

Pakistan batters Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan practically gave no chance to Bangladesh bowlers this morning as they built on the overnight score to propel the hosts to a commanding position on the second day of the first of the two-Test series in Rawalpindi.

Having resumed at 158 for four, Pakistan reached 206 without losing any more wickets after 54 overs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today. Rizwan remains unbeaten on 56 off 72 deliveries and Shakeel scored 72 not out off 130 deliveries as the duo stitched together a 92-run fifth-wicket stand.

Bangladesh pacers, who were able to scalp a number of early wickets in the first session on Day 1, were negotiated almost with ease by the Pakistani batters today.

