Liton falls for 138, Bangladesh finish on 262

Liton Das's epic century came to an end at 138 runs, scored off 228 deliveries, featuring four sixes and 13 fours.

Part-time spinner Salman Ali Agha did the job, forcing perhaps the first mistimed shot of his long vigil, which was held well by Saim Ayub in the deep.

Nahid Rana soon departed for nought, shouldering arms to a straight one against Salman as Bangladesh innings ended on 262, 12 runs shy of what Pakistan had scored.

Khurram Shahzad eventually ended with six wickets while Salman and Mir Hamza grabbed a brace each.

Liton Das brought up his fourth Test century and first one in more than two years as Bangladesh continued to eat away at the deficit against Bangladesh.

Liton Das pulls one during his century against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The wicketkeeper-batter brought up his century with a delicate late cut against Abrar Ahmed as Bangladesh reached 217 for eight. Liton was batting on 104 with Hasan Mahmud on two.

Tea: Bangladesh 193 for eight

Khurram Shahzad broke the record 165-run seventh wicket stand between Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Liton Das by removing the former with a caught-and-bowled for 78 runs. The right-arm pacer then had Taskin Ahmed trapped LBW for one for his sixth wicket of the innings as Bangladesh went to tea break at 193 for eight.

Liton was batting on 83 as Bangladesh still trailed Pakistan's first-innings total by 81 runs.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz scored 78. Photo: AFP

Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz struck unbeaten half-centuries as Bangladesh avoided the follow-on mark of 125, reaching 137 for six half-way through the second session.

There was no more dismissal for the Tigers in the second session as Liton (55*) and Miraz (51*) have forged an unbroken 111-run seventh-wicket partnership.

This is the second lowest score (26/6) since which a partnership has added a century-partnership in Test cricket.T

his is also only the third time in Tests a seventh-wicket stand added 100 runs after being six down for below 50

Lunch: Bangladesh 75 for six

Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Liton Das dragged Bangladesh back from the brink with a resolute seventh-wicket stand after the visitors had lost six wickets in 9.3 overs in the first 40 minutes of play on Sunday morning.

Miraz (33*) and Liton (13*) took the Tigers to 75 for six at lunch after at one stage they were 26 for six, looking at a massive first-innings deficit.

It also helped that two right-handed batters were at the crease together, which helped negate the inswing to the left-handers from Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza.

Pakistan were bowled out for 274 on the second day, with Bangladesh finishing 10 without loss at stumps. The first day's play was washed out by rain.

Since the first day's play was completely washed out, Bangladesh will have to score at least 125 to avoid follow-on, not the regular 199-run deficit applied for five-day matches.

First hour: Bangladesh 36 for six after 13 overs

Bangladesh made a dreadful start to the third day's play in the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, losing six wickets for 36 runs after the first hour's play.

Having survived two overs overnight, the Bangladesh batters looked uncomfortable right from the beginning against the movement from Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad – the two pacers operating with a fairly new ball.

They pitched the ball in the right areas and got it to swing both ways, with the left-handed batters especially showing lack of application in dealing with the swing.

Zakir Hasan, who lived a charmed life, was the first to fall for 1 off 16 deliveries, offering a simple catch at short mid-wicket against Khurram.

Khurram Shahzad celebrates the dismissal of Zakir Hasan. Photo: PCB

While Hamza was desperately unlucky to see two catches go down off his bowling in the innings, it was Khurram who was reaping the rewards from the other end.

He bowled Shadman Islam around his legs for 10 before getting rid of Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) with a similar inswinger.

Hamza finally got some reward when he induced a catch off a slower delivery against Mominul Haque (1) as the Tigers, who had won the first Test at this venue by 10 wickets, were already looking down the barrel.

Mushfiqur Rahim (3) was the next to fall, edging a rising delivery from Hamza to the wicketkeeper before Shakib Al Hasan (10) was given lbw for the fourth wicket for Khurram.