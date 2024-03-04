Tigers seek to buck SL trend

Bangladesh will be eager to win the first of three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Sylhet today, with the objective of sealing their first-ever bilateral home T20I series against the island nation.

Although Bangladesh's performance in the shortest format remained sub-par over the years, the hosts can derive inspiration from their outings in 2023.

En route to winning 10 out of 14 T20Is last year, Bangladesh remained undefeated in their last five bilateral T20I series, winning four and drawing against New Zealand in New Zealand.

However, the home side are expected to face a stern test against the visitors, given their head-to-head record of four wins in 13 T20Is. At their den, the Tigers have won only once in five T20Is against Sri Lanka: a 23-run win in Mirpur in the 2016 Asia Cup.

Amid the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was rested for the entire series due to his eye issue, Bangladesh will have to showcase their best version to come out on top.

For it to materialise, the burden of batting responsibility falls on the likes of in-form Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad and Liton Das, along with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, with the latter coming on the back of a lacklustre Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) campaign.

On the bowling front, Shoriful Islam -- who finished as BPL's highest wicket-taker in its recently concluded season -- is expected to spearhead the attack alongside fellow pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and spinners Taijul Islam and Rishad Hossain.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost their last T20I against Afghanistan in February but had won the series before that match.

In the first two matches, Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka in the absence of their regular skipper Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been suspended for indecent behaviour with the umpire during their previous series.

Although the gathering at the ticket booths yesterday was underwhelming, the fans will undoubtedly stay tuned to see the evolution of the two teams' rivalry. And with Angelo Mathews set to play, his controversial timed-out dismissal against Bangladesh during last year's ICC ODI World Cup only adds to the excitement this time.